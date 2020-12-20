Basant (Gossai) Persaud passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Luther Manor, Dubuque, Iowa. Services were held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque. Livestreaming was available at the church website.
She has been surrounded by and leaves behind a rich legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who love her dearly: son Winston and daughter-in-law May, and their children Winston (his spouse Jamie and their children Idris and Georgiana) and Alexander (his spouse Ajin and their daughter Irene); son Ragoonandan (Ashton) and daughter-in-law Sarswatee and their children Reuel and Daniel; daughter Linette and son-in-law Kampta and their children Lakshmi and Krishna (and his spouse Nira). In time, Basant’s youngest brother Hemchand would come to live with the family and quickly became the youngest son. His teenage years were indelibly shaped under her maternal eye. Surviving her are her siblings: Janakdai “Janack” (spouse, the late Balkarran), Chandradai “Chandra” (and spouse Bhoop “Bess”), Ahilyadai “Hil” (spouse, the late Basil), and Hemchand (and spouse Viera), as well as many dearly beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her young daughter, Radha; her parents, Ramnaresh and Chandrowtie; by her sisters Shrimattie and Surojdai “Suroj” (and her late spouse Harold); and by her brothers Maigbarran “Willie” (and his late spouse Phulbasie “Bhowjie”), Chandriepaul “Hector Joseph”, and Neilkant “Neil.”
Basant was born on May 11, 1930, in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, Guyana, South America. She was the first living daughter and third living child of Ramnaresh and Chandrowtie. Growing up, she was known as “Annie,” having been named for the British activist, Annie Besant. As the oldest daughter, she was taken from school when she was about 10 years old in order to help with the home and her siblings. On May 27, 1949, in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, Guyana, she married Joseph Persaud, and their marriage has been blessed by the birth of four children: Winston, Ragoonandan (Ashton), Linette, and Radha. The family settled eventually at 84 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, Guyana, which became an address of great love and hospitality for all the family and friends alike, a gathering spot in the neighborhood.
Basant was a clever and talented seamstress. Many wedding dresses and dresses were sewn by her through the years on her faithful foot-treadle machine. Basant and Joseph graciously opened their home to young women of the community, including her sisters, cousins, and nieces, and taught them how to sew and nurtured them in gaining life skills. Through the years, the hospitality she and Joseph extended was experienced by many members of the family and friends of the family — who became extended family — who came to live with them for various periods of time. After the death of her dear husband, in 1979, and upon the marriages of her children, she came to the United States of America and has lived with her son, Winston, her daughter-in-law, May, and their family since January 1992, in Dubuque, Iowa, where she has been loved as “Ajie” by grandsons Winston Jr. and Alexander, and Reuel and Daniel, and as “Nanee” by her grandchildren, Lakshmi and Krishna.
In Dubuque, she attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and was warmly welcomed by all, especially the women of the church, who encouraged her to join their Bible Circle and Quilting Group. Since 1992, Basant has faithfully worked on quilts for Lutheran World Relief through the church and seen many of those quilts go out into the world for those who are in need. In 2008, led by the Holy Spirit, Basant gave her heart and life to Jesus Christ, whom she had experienced in dreams of welcome, and was baptized on October 18. She continued to be active in the Lutheran Church, quilting, attending Sunday School, and being an active member of a Bible study circle. In addition, through the years, Basant has been an active traveler from her Iowa base, visiting with her family in New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Canada, as well as with her children in Florida, Minnesota, and the Bahamas.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001; Luther Manor, 3131 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.