Stephanie A. Ohnesorge, age 47, of Dubuque, completed her earthly journey on January 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
To celebrate Stephanie’s life, a private family service is being held.
Stephanie was born on March 8, 1972, in Iowa City, IA, the first of three children to Steven and Karen (Enga) Ohnesorge. After graduating high school, she worked in food service management (The Ryan House, Papa Sarducci’s, Wendy’s) while obtaining her bachelor’s degree from the University of Dubuque, starting with respiratory therapy and ending with graphic design & communication. She then spent several years working for State Farm Insurance, and then nine years with Teleperformance for McGraw Hill (college textbook support).
Her passionate desire was to advocate for those in need, and she found opportunities by sitting on the Operation New View Board and volunteering with the Republican Party, where she was given a prestigious award by Former Gov. Terry Branstad.
Stephanie suffered a stroke two years ago in January, making it through with her mind intact but serious health challenges. Her strong will helped her persevere, looking to have a productive life with the goal of helping others, however, her heart failed her and she passed from this life into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father. Her earthly struggles are over and she is in a joyful place with God, and we, her family, have peace knowing that.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Stephanie include her parents, Steven and Karen Ohnesorge, Dubuque; her children, Erin Ohnesorge and Thomas Frey, both of Dubuque; her grandson, Parker Ohnesorge, Dubuque; her siblings, Leigh (Jaki Schaefer) Ohnesorge, East Dubuque, IL, and Ryan (Stacy Mess) Ohnesorge, Dubuque; her grandmother, Beverly McDonald, Dubuque; along with many extended family and friends.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert (Marguerite) Ohnesorge and Claude McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, a Stephanie A. Ohnesorge memorial fund has been established.
Stephanie’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne in Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care.
Online condolences may be shared with Stephanie’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com