MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Ann Carolyn Wilhelm, 71, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Dyersville and Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Arbor Court Nursing Home, Mount Pleasant.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to funeral services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Ann was born March 16, 1948, in Dubuque, the daughter of Henry U. and Ruth (Krapfl) Wilhelm.
Survivors include her siblings, Mary Pat (John) March, of Mount Pleasant, Bill (Gayle) Wilhelm, of Dyersville, Russ (Margaret) Wilhelm, of Bellevue; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Area Residential Care and Goodwill Industries of Dubuque.
The Wilhelm family would like to thank all of Ann’s caregivers for the wonderful care they showed to her over the years.
