Sister Helen Huewe, OSF Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 13, 2020 Sister Helen (Gerland) Huewe, OSF, 83, of Dubuque, died January 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. Complete arrangements are pending. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.