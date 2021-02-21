SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Gerald “Jerry” L. Munz, 81, of Shullsburg, died February 13, 2021.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 27, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Sharing of memories with family & friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, at the funeral home.
Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented.
A private family burial will occur at a later date. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.