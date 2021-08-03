SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Marcella Russell passed away peacefully at her home on July 31,2021.
Marcella was born on March 24, 1933 to Glenn and Ila (Fowler) Cherrey. Her father passed away when she was 4. She spent her childhood in Shullsburg and attended Shullsburg public schools. During WWII she and her mother lived in Beloit for a couple of years while Ila worked at an ammunitions factory.
On January 22, 1949 she married the love of her life and lifelong best friend Charles “Chic” Russell. They had a wonderful marriage for more than 72 1/2 years and farmed together for many years. Upon retirement they became proprietors of the Dairy Bar Restaurant at Yellowstone Lake State Park for five summers. Marcella’s Friday fish boil became a huge hit as well as her barbecued ribs. It was a May-September operation which was perfect because it gave them some travel time.
In 1995 they became full time proprietors of the Brewster Café in Shullsburg. Marcella’s bread pudding with rum sauce, pasty, Friday fish boil and many other delicious dishes drew customers from the surrounding communities and was a destination for many regulars from Madison, Monroe, Galena, Dubuque and Platteville. Customers enjoyed the food and atmosphere for nine years.
In earlier years she was a Cub Scout den mother, member of Centenary United Methodist church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship leader and a member of the Ada Circle. Governor Tommy Thompson appointed to her to the State Fair Park Board in 1987. She served on the Board for 13 years. Marcella also served on the Kids from Wisconsin Board.
She and Chic traveled to all 50 states plus Canada, Caribbean Islands and Mexico. She especially enjoyed their trips with her sister-in-law and best friend Jeanne Schwenn and her husband Ray Riedhammer.
Marcella is survived by her husband Chic at home; daughter Christine, Lubbock, TX; sons, Mark (Deb) and Bruce (Sandy), Shullsburg; Grant (Patty), Platteville; and Scott (Susie Pundmann), St. Charles, MO. Her 13 grandchildren who were the light of her life: Stephanie (Abe) Speed, Lubbock, TX; Christopher (Jen), Morro Bay, CA; Tim (Keeley),Medford, OR; Danielle (Kyle) Smith, Austin, TX; Natalie (Blake Whitmire); Austin, TX; Nathan (Jen), Eric (Amber), Shullsburg; Maria, Denver, CO; Miles (fiancée Dora Lo) Greenfield; Jayde, Platteville; Pierce, Verona; Brittany (Joshua) Kosydar, Toledo, OR; Kaitlyn (Ben) Donajkowski, Port Washington; and three step grandchildren Anna, Emma and Eddy Lauth, St. Charles, MO. She is also survived by 22 1/2 great grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters-in-law Carol Cherrey, Ruth Cherrey, Jeanne Schwenn, Marilyn (Mark) Klauber, Laila Russell; brother-in-law Dennis (Cindy) Russell, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, two sisters Carol Lennartz and Mildred (Infant), two brothers Darrell and Larry Cherrey; brothers-in-law Larry Lennartz, Marvin and George Russell, Burdette Schwenn and Ray Riedhammer and sister-in-law Elizabeth Russell.
Seven years ago, she nearly lost her life due to cardiac arrest. Four and a half years ago a massive stroke took most of her voice away and for the past ten years dementia had been stealing her memory. The family has been blessed to have been able to keep Marcella in her own home with familiar surroundings The family is beyond grateful to Helene Lee, Janice Ruf, Susan Hicks, Joanna Neff and Hannah Hauser for their kind and compassionate caregiving. The family would also like to thank Upland Hills Hospice for their assistance.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church and on Saturday, August 7 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Marcella’s name.