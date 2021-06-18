BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Michael Reider, 79, passed away June 7, 2021.
He was born September 22, 1941, to George and Helen Reider in Milwaukee, Wis.
He was a customer service representative for Twin Med preceding his retirement and a purchasing agent for Associated medical earlier in his career.
Michael grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, where he attended Loras College before graduating from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, following his term of service in the Air Force. In 1966, he married Nancy Hughes, also of Dubuque. The couple remained married for 55 years. Michael actively participated in his three son’s interests, particularly Little League Baseball, serving as Vice-President for several years and Junior Football, assisting in whatever capacity was needed. In his late forties, Michael was seriously injured in a car accident but continued to lead a rich and full life, never missing a son’s game and rarely a practice, going from one location to another.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his sons, Brandon (wife Marla) Birdseye, Ind.,Aric (wife Shaton), Fishers, Ind., and Jamin (wife Angelle), Holland, Mich.; grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Logan, Hayden and Halle. He is also survived by his wife, Nan; brother, David; and sister, Ann.