HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Evan Joseph “Ebob” Berning, 36, of Galena, Ill., formerly of Hazel Green, Wis., walked through Heaven’s gates on November 4, 2019, after a courageously fought battle.
Friends, family and others whose lives Evan touched are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green. Family and friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., and also from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. In keeping with Evan’s wishes, all attendees are asked to wear casual Wisconsin Badgers attire.
He was born on February 19, 1983, son of John and Nancy (Wiederholt) Berning. Evan was quickly nicknamed “Ebob.” In his younger years, he was his brother, Erik’s, shadow, and he lived for playing football under the Friday Night Lights and going to the ballpark. Evan graduated from Southwestern High School and Southwest Tech and was employed as an assembler at John Deere Dubuque Works for over 15 years.
On June 20, 2009, Evan married the love of his life, Tracy Rojemann, and together they built a foundation of love for their three children. Evan’s wife and children were his world, and he devoted every minute to them. In his short time, he created an everlasting legacy. He loved vacationing, coaching the kids’ sports teams, camping and UTV riding. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan and on Saturdays he geared up to coach them from the couch. Evan enjoyed his time hunting and playing softball with the guys, and he cherished his work family at Deere. Evan loved deeply, played hard, and lived life to the absolute fullest.
Evan’s beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of his wife, Tracy; children, Owen, Harper, and Gavin; his parents, John and Nancy Berning, of Hazel Green; brother, Erik (Amy) Berning, of Oregon, Wis.; grandmother, Bernadine Wiederholt, of Kieler, Wis.; in-laws, Gerry and Mardelle (Steiner) Rojemann, of Menominee, Ill.; sister-in-law, Jody (Mark) Calvert, of Galena; nephews and nieces, Grace and Vincent Berning and Tyler, Natalie and Kristen Calvert; many aunts, uncles and cousins; best friends, Casey and Sam Lange; and many more close friends and family.
Evan was led home by his grandparents, Gene Wiederholt, Walter and Irene Berning, and Olive Steiner; an angel in infancy; cousins, Joshua and Brandon Wiederholt, and other family and friends. Forever #BerningStrong.
In lieu of plants and flowers, an Evan J. “Ebob” Berning Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank the community of family and friends for the continued support throughout their journey. Dr. Douglas Laux and staff at the University of Iowa Cancer Clinic, Dr. Matthew Gullone, and the Finley staff for the compassionate care and fighting the fight with us.