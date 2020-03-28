LOUISBURG, Wis. — David J. “Bubba” Vosberg, 55, of Louisburg, Wisconsin, died peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Edenbrook in Platteville, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family.
Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page.
Bubba was born on October 24, 1964, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of Francis C. “Franny” and Helen M. “Heidi” (Belken) Vosberg. Bubba received an associate degree in computer support from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. He worked in the IT department at the Benton School District, most recently at Saputo Cheese, and really enjoyed helping on the family farms.
Bubba loved to go up north fishing, deer hunting with his children, and going to Kieler for coffee in the morning. Bubba was an avid Packer and Badger fan. He was a loving father, son and brother who loved to joke around with anyone and everyone. It was either Bubba’s way or no way as he always said, “I can’t drive 55.”
Survivors include his daughters, Katie (Justin) Roling, Louisburg, and Kalynn (Jake Brant) Vosberg, Potosi; his parents, Franny and Heidi Vosberg, Louisburg; three sisters, Kathy Berning, Hazel Green, Julie (Steve) Thomas, Louisburg, and Vicki (Kevin) Gehl, Cascade, IA; a brother, Dale (Sharon) Vosberg, Louisburg; his godchildren, Kobe Thomas, who visited him often and always helped him when needed, and Abbey Vosberg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kyle; a brother-in-law, Dennis Berning and a nephew, Martin Gehl.
The family wishes to thank Edenbrook of Platteville and Agrace Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 2119 Jimtown Road, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.