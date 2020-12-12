GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Margaret Clara (Mueller) Schlueter, age 95, of Garnavillo, IA, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center.
Margaret was born June 25, 1925, in Garnavillo, the daughter of Herman and Margaret (Harter) Mueller. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Garnavillo. On April 16, 1947, Margaret was united in marriage with Aloysius (Hans) Schlueter at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garnavillo. Together they farmed south of Garnavillo, until their retirement in 1984.
Margaret was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband of 59 years. She was an active member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Smile-A-While Club, St. Joseph’s Rosary Society, Clay-Gar American Legion Auxiliary and the Care Review Committee for the Guttenberg Care Center.
Margaret is survived by two brothers, Henry (Rosemary) Mueller and Harold (Lois) Mueller, both of Garnavillo; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hans, in 2006; siblings, Dorothy Berns, Herman Mueller Jr. and Florentine Bries.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Rd, Garnavillo, IA 52049. There will be a Private Family Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers and all styles of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Garnavillo Fire/EMS or the Guttenberg Care Center. Cards of sympathy can be mailed to P.O. Box 74 Garnavillo, IA 52049.