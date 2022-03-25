Ralph H. Alcorn, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Wilmer G. Averkamp, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary recital at 2:30 p.m., and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee.
Joan J. Blocker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Delbert Brecht, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Jennie A. Burns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, GracePoint Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sally Cain, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2295 Rockdale Road.
Joshua E. Chavez, Verona, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Vinny Vanucchi’s, 201 Main St., Galena, Ill.
Charlotte M. Ferris, Markesan, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joyce E. Graybill, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa.
Gene C. Gregerson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, McGregor, Iowa.
Calvin Hamil, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Sharon K. Henning, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Marilyn M. Herold, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
P. Jean Hueneke, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joan T. Ostendorf, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, St. Mary Catholic Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Edward J. Rauch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Louis J. Wachter, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Mount Hope United Methodist Church, Mount Hope, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Harold G. Wubben, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill.
Cataleya C. York, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Concluding prayers: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.