Richard W. “Dick” Anthony, age 87, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Dick’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where, to honor Dick’s life, funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Dick was born on September 6, 1932, in Dubuque, son of Paul and Mathilda (Schmit) Anthony.
Dick was a lifelong Dubuquer and self-employed contractor, who worked on several prominent buildings around town throughout the years. He was united in marriage to Joanne Neuhaus on May 3, 1958, and they would be blessed with five children and 52 wonderful years together before Joanne was called home on June 15, 2010. Dick honorably served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1953 until 1955. He was a proud supporter of all veterans and was a longstanding member of American Legion Dubuque Post 6 and the VFW. A true highlight for Dick was traveling on the Honor Flight a few years ago to visit the memorials in Washington D.C. He also was a 25-year member of the Dubuque Shooting Society 660 Club and a faithful member of Holy Trinity Church.
In his free time, Dick enjoyed traveling and going out socializing and playing euchre with his friends. He also loved spending time out on the river when the kids were younger. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our father and grandfather, but find some comfort in the knowledge that he is now free of the health issues he has faced these past weeks.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his three children, Jill Anthony, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Kenneth Anthony, of Dubuque, and Robert Anthony, of Dubuque; his six grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; his in-laws, Inez (Clair) Fannon, of Edgewood, Iowa, and Donald (Mary) Neuhaus, of Dyersville, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne Anthony; a daughter, Christine Horsfield; a son, Steve Anthony; a sister, Rosemary Walsh; and two brothers, Paul Anthony and Don Anthony.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
