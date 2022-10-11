Sara A. Wright

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sara Ann Wright, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully with her husband and family at her side on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospice. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Visitation takes place from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Burial; Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband Michael J. of 44 years (in a row!); son, Peter J. Wright (Sigrid Lubner) of Milwaukee, WI; daughter, Margaret Ann Blaisdell (Jonathan) of Cedar Rapids, IA and grandchildren, Adelynn Ann and Lucas William Blaisdell. Sara is also survived by her loving sisters, brothers, and in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family; and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents John C. and Rita Ann Spahn, her brothers John Robert Spahn and Jeff Spahn, and her beloved uncle Father Earl J. Kurth, S.J.
Sara was born November 20,1954, at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, IA where her mother worked as a nurse. She graduated from Wahlert High School and attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Following a blind date where she “supposedly” defeated Michael in a tennis match, they married on April 29, 1978. Sara graduated with a nursing degree and started her 35-year nursing career as a Rehabilitation Nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital…the rest is history.
Sara loved her grandchildren deeply and feels blessed for the family that will surround them with love. Her love of travel and baseball were evident on her family’s annual summer vacations and spontaneous adventures with Mike. Sara was known by family and friends for her uncanny ability to remember and celebrate the birthdays and anniversaries of all her loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to two organizations that have greatly impacted the lives of her children: Alano Foundation (Peter) and Last Hope Animal Rescue (Maggie).
