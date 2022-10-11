Sara A. Wright
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sara Ann Wright, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully with her husband and family at her side on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospice. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Visitation takes place from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Burial; Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband Michael J. of 44 years (in a row!); son, Peter J. Wright (Sigrid Lubner) of Milwaukee, WI; daughter, Margaret Ann Blaisdell (Jonathan) of Cedar Rapids, IA and grandchildren, Adelynn Ann and Lucas William Blaisdell. Sara is also survived by her loving sisters, brothers, and in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family; and dear friends.

