FENNIMORE, Wis. — Reggie R. Reynolds, 73, of Fennimore, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore.

Tags

Recommended for you