GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Robert Francis Hoffmann, age 91, of Guttenberg, IA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 17, 1929, in Earlville, IA, the son of Leo and Dorothy Hoffmann.
Robert grew up in the Manchester area where he received his education from the Milo #7 Country School.
1st Corinthians 7:17 states ‘Let each of you lead the life that the Lord has assigned, to which God called you.’
Throughout his life Bob lived by this verse. After his marriage to Elaine Funke on May 31, 1951, he tilled the soil near Manchester, then Winthrop, Iowa, providing food for others. He then moved to Chandler, Arizona, and became an accomplished and well respected carpenter, giving many people shelter and homes in which to live. When he retired, he moved to Guttenberg, IA, and continued to impress people with his carpentry skills. However, his most important achievement was being a loving husband and father.
Although he often worked three jobs to support his family, he was always there for his wife and children. He made each one of his children feel as if they were the most important person in the world. Bob also had a very keen sense of humor. He could physically outperform all of his children, still doing pull ups until his late 80s. His carpentry skills were legendary and his ability to square up complex situations was second to none. In fact, we are sure he is explaining to St. Peter how the Pearly Gates are probably 1/128th of an inch off center... and he can fix that!
Bob will be forever loved and cherished by his wife of over 69 years, Elaine; ten children, Thomas (Pati) Hoffmann, of Tulsa, OK, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Hoffmann, of Guttenberg, Laurie Hoffmann, of Casa Grande, AZ, Julie Hoffmann, of Guttenberg, Kathryn (Shaun) Doar, of Maricopa, AZ, Robert (Pamela) Hoffmann, of Pella, Patricia (Larry) Greenwood, of Guttenberg, Jeanne (Jay) Walker, of Westfield, MA, Kara (Rick Weathers) Breeze, of Chandler, AZ, & Jana (Jason) Swencki, of Queen Creek, AZ; 17 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one brother, Gib (Maureen) Hoffmann, of Manchester; and many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Steven Hoffmann; grandson Cameron Walker; sister, Louise (Cy) Drees & brother, Joe Hoffmann.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg. Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be a Private Family Service. There will be a Public Memorial Service at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers and all styles of sympathy memorials may be sent to either St. Croix Hospice, 101 Elkader St., Strawberry Point, IA 52076 or the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital 200 Main St. Guttenberg, IA 52052.