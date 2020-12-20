Thomas “Tom” J. Woodhouse, 71, of Dubuque, died at home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He deeded his body to the University of Iowa for research. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held later when family and friends can safely gather to honor his memory. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Tom was the third of seven children born to George and Rose Mary (Henkels) Woodhouse. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1967 and completed tool, die and mold making apprenticeships. Tom loved his work as a tool and die maker, but in retirement he found his most rewarding vocation in providing job-coaching and support services for individuals served by Goodwill.
Tom faced many physical challenges and decided early on to choose to be positive. He would say, “I have one life and I’m going to live it to the fullest.” And he did. Tom was quiet, humble, kind and an excellent listener. He enjoyed working on his home, woodworking, playing dice, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandsons.
Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wendy Brown Woodhouse; two children, Thomas Woodhouse Jr., of Astoria, NY, and Emily Gage, of North Liberty; along with two grandsons, Broderick and Camden Gage. He is also survived by his mother, Rose Mary Woodhouse; his siblings, Mary Even, of Davenport, Bill (Julie) Woodhouse, of Des Moines, Polly Smith, of Eldridge, David Woodhouse, of Des Moines; brothers- and sisters in-law, Deb (Jerry) Adams, of Dubuque, Jamie (Julie) Brown, of Dubuque, and Dawn (Derek) Wilhelms, of Shannon, IL; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Woodhouse Sr.; father- and mother-in-law, Jerry and Cynthia Brown; his brothers, George Woodhouse II and James Woodhouse; sister-in-law, Joan Woodhouse; brother-in-law, Neil Brown; and two nieces, Rachael Woodhouse and Jessica Woodhouse.
The Woodhouse family extends heartfelt thanks and admiration to Jeremiah, Stephanie, Tim (Palliative Care), and the entire staff of Hospice of Dubuque. The exceptional staff at Hospice guided our family through Tom’s final months, providing education, preparation and emotional support. This allowed Tom to enjoy his last 12 months of life at home. Additional thanks and gratitude go to Dr. Andrea Ries and nurse, Angi, who supported Tom’s choice to stay at home while continuing to provide excellent care over these many months.
