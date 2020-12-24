CEDAR RAPDIS, Iowa — Dennis James Primasing was suddenly called home and entered into eternal life on December 21, 2020, after a life well lived. A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with an open visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. and service at 6 p.m. Friends and family will be asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. A livestream of the service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Dennis, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 29.
Dennis was born on August 20, 1955, to Alvin and Mae Primasing in Dubuque, Iowa and married Melanie Licht at Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa, Iowa. He was a lifelong member of Ironworkers Local 89 and served as their union steward for many years. Dennis was proud of the many Ironworker projects he worked on, including the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge, and often said how proud he was to work with such great guys and friends at Local 89 who mourn him on this day. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, BPOE, the local Moose Lodge, the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley-Davidson. He was a hard worker and a loyal friend but was a terrible dancer.
Dennis was a very involved and dedicated father and grandfather who said it was the joy and privilege of his life. It was important that his children be kind, generous, and hard-working as well as good parents themselves. He loved teaching his children to camp, swim, canoe, and waking them up on school nights to sneak away and launch fireworks and go go-carting because he wanted them to have fun childhood memories.
He is survived by his children, Tiffany Woodward, of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, Joseph (Stacey) Primasing, Jaimee (Matthew) Warbasse and Tara Primasing, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren Ali (Dustin) Oxford, Samantha Woodward, Kaitlyn Woodward, Ash (Jackie) Primasing, Rafe Primasing, Hailey Primasing, Chace Primasing, Devon, Elijah, and Emmeline; a great-grandson, due in May, who will bear his middle name; siblings, Linda Krabacher, of Iowa City, Iowa and William “Bill” Primasing, of Dubuque, Iowa; 17 foster children; godchildren, Matt Krabacher, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Summer Sullivan, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Courtney Baine Cornish, of Joplin, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.