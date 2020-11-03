Shirley A. Schueller 86, of Dubuque, and formerly of Peosta, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at Church of the Resurrection. Rev. Phil Gibbs will officiate. Mass will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, New Melleray. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and Mass. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Shirley was born in Glen Haven, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ralph Marshall and Mary Myers. Shirley attended Blake Prairie School in Glen Haven and graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque.
Shirley was united in marriage to Donald Schueller, October 23, 1951, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque. Together they raised five children, Duane (Margie), Doug (Chris), Daryl, Mary Rose, Steve (Pam). The family grew to include 14 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren; and a very special friend of the family, Sharon Burds. In 1968 Shirley and Don moved to Peosta, Iowa, and farmed.
Shirley had beautiful landscaping abilities and was well known as an excellent cook. Her family was of number one importance to her, every summer she invited each grandchild to stay at grandma and grandpa’s farm.
She was a hardworking farmer’s wife. Shirley and children ran the dairy side of farming, while Don worked at John Deere and ran the crops and pork side of the farm. Shirley was proud of her Holstein Dairy herd.
Shirley was also an excellent seamstress, and greatly enjoyed quilting and fabric shopping before her health declined.
Shirley was a woman of strong faith, she was President of the Rosary Society at Holy Ghost Parish, Dubuque, and also later at Holy Family, New Melleray Parish, Peosta, IA.
She will be greatly missed by her four sons and daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2015; her parents; a grandson, Corey Schueller; and her siblings, Dorothy Clark, Betty Brennan, Phyllis Lambert and Donald Marshall.
The family would like to extend a thank-you to the personnel at Luther Manor who cared for Shirley. A special thanks to Mary Schmidt and Christy Whiteman of Resurrection Church. Thank you also to Hospice of Dubuque.