EPWORTH, Iowa — Edward L. Wall Jr., 81, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his son’s home in Greeley, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation will be held for Ed. Private family burial will also be held at Highview Cemetery with Pastor Julie Schubert officiating. A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held at a later date to be announced. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Ed Wall Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
He was born July 8, 1938, in Farley, Iowa, son of Edward J. and Alice (Oberfoell) Wall Sr. He received his education from the Epworth Schools. On July 3, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jean Pierce in Manchester, Iowa. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2016. Ed was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Ed loved to spend time hunting with his coyote buddies and deer hunting with his family. He enjoyed many crisp mornings fishing on the river. Ed was a proud worker at Horsfield Construction for several years, along with many other construction companies. He loved the outdoors and spending time in his garden that he grew every year. There was nothing in this world that Ed loved more than his family.
He is survived by three children, Patti Jo (Mike) Kucera, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Theresa (Charles) Dunn, of Casselberry, FL, and Eric (Mary Kay) Wall, of Greeley, IA; 8 grandchildren, Rachael, Shawn, Shane, Tyler, Dakota, Gary, Nicole and Derek; 3 great-grandchildren with another one on the way; brothers-in-law, Gary Cotterell, of Vancouver, WA, Dale Sweet, of Giard, IA; and one sister-in-law, LaDonna (Mike) Loetz, of Colesburg, IA; and his beloved dog, Diamond.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Cotterell; six brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob,” Bill, Thomas, Dick, Jerry and Perry Pierce; sisters, Myrtle Kruse, Martha Pierce in infancy, Jane Sweet, Rita Hefel and Vera Finzel.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Above and Beyond Hospice, especially Megan, Sarah, Megan and Jen, for all the care and support they gave to Ed.