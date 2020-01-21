David Charles Tschudi, 75, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, officiated by Reverend David O’Connor. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.
David was born June 20, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of Charles Joseph and Kathryn (Henning) Tschudi. He was in the first graduating class of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. David served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966, during the Vietnam War. On November 5, 1966, he was united in marriage to Gloria Glaser in Omaha, Nebraska. David worked for Rockwell Collins as a pilot, retiring in 2006. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, the Marion American Legion Post #298, the Quiet Birdmen Group, and the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, of which he volunteered many hours at fish frys.
David was a die-hard loyal Chicago Cubs fan. He was so grateful to have been able to witness them winning the World Series. David loved to golf and bowl, bowling five perfect games. He also loved to boat on the Mississippi River with his family and to fly. David’s family would tease him that he never liked the land, he always liked to be on the river, in the water, or in the sky. David was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Gloria Tschudi, of Marion; five children, Michael (Tammy) Tschudi, of Marion, Mark (Laura) Tschudi, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Tschudi (Jeff Vanderlinden), of Marion, Martin (Marina) Tschudi, of Germany, and Michelle (Eric) Brophy, of Marion; several grandchildren; one sister, Vickie Jones, of Tucson, Arizona; four brothers, Ted Kueper, of Washington, Tim (Gail) Kueper, of Chicago, Illinois, Terry (Mary) Kueper, of Rochester, Minnesota, and Toby (Sheila) Kueper, of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gayle Garcia; and brother, Tom Kueper.
Memorials in David’s memory may be made to the family to be designated at a later time.
