ASBURY, Iowa — Charlotte Elaine DeClue Happ entered the comfort of the Lord peacefully Friday, September 2 at home in Asbury, Iowa, following a long and brave fight with cancer and other illnesses. She died as she always preferred to live — surrounded by loving family.

She had three devoted children from a first marriage, and gained two more when she married Robert Earl Happ, “her Bob,” on October 10, 1986. Char shared often that she had always wanted five children, and that’s what God had given her.

