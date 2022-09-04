ASBURY, Iowa — Charlotte Elaine DeClue Happ entered the comfort of the Lord peacefully Friday, September 2 at home in Asbury, Iowa, following a long and brave fight with cancer and other illnesses. She died as she always preferred to live — surrounded by loving family.
She had three devoted children from a first marriage, and gained two more when she married Robert Earl Happ, “her Bob,” on October 10, 1986. Char shared often that she had always wanted five children, and that’s what God had given her.
Charlotte was born on December 3, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Louis Earl and Frances Enid (Leeborg) DeClue. Her family affectionately called her “Charlaine” in childhood. The family moved to East Gary (now Lake Station), Indiana in 1951, to Sacramento, California in 1961, and back to Chicago in 1962, where she graduated from Lake View High School in 1964. She later lived in Aurora, Illinois, before moving to East Dubuque, Illinois, and later Dubuque, Iowa. She then lived for more than 30 years in Peosta, Iowa, before relocating to Asbury for her final years. Char was a dedicated school and scouts volunteer when her children were young, and later worked for many years as a legal secretary and office administrator.
The aspects of life Char treasured most were the same that she herself poured into the world in abundance — faith, family, and friendship. Her Christian faith was absolute and immovable. She spent time in prayer daily, and left behind a well-worn bible with thousands of handwritten notes in the margins. She thanked God continually for every blessing she enjoyed, and it was her deep faith in the redemptive power of Christ’s love that sustained and strengthened her in her most difficult times. When anyone in her wide circle of loved ones faced adversity, Char always reached out to tell them she was praying for them, and prayed with them right then if she could. She truly centered herself around her faith, and by so doing was able to spread God’s love to others wherever she went.
Char cherished her large and ever-growing family, and could never have enough family time to satisfy her. Her laugh was loud and full and a little bit silly, and could often be heard over the noise and conversation of family gatherings. When friends of hers met family members for the first time, they already felt deeply acquainted from hearing Char’s stories. Char loved to brag about the qualities and achievements of her children and grandchildren. And when others would jokingly imply that her assessments were biased, she would happily reply, “Well, facts are facts.”
Char’s ability to make and keep friends was legendary. She never met a stranger, only friends she had not yet had a chance to know. Her curiosity about others knew no bounds. A visitor to her home would receive the warmest and most sincere of hugs upon leaving. And a brief, random conversation on a far-away vacation could result in a lifelong pen pal. When Char welcomed a new person into her life, which was often, she did so with her full measure of love and affection. And for those who were blessed to be in her circle for decades, her devoted friendship was a constant source of joy and comfort.
Sources of creativity were everywhere for Char, and she delighted in her many hobbies and interests. An expert sewer and quilter who was always working on several projects, her intricate quilts and other creations decorated homes across the country. She made clothing. She painted landscapes and wrote short stories. She sang and played piano. And she loved collecting beautiful objects to decorate her home. She had a lifelong affection for western and Native-American art, and loved the color of turquoise. She adored bluegrass music, and when she had the chance to meet her musical hero Bill Monroe, successfully persuaded him to sing “Blue Moon of Kentucky” with her on the spot.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Happ of Asbury, IA; children Marcya (Grant) Grudzina of Asbury, IA, Kimberly (Tom) Kublie of Shertz, TX, John (Kym) Lang of Crestview, FL, Michael (Leah) Happ of Evanston, IL, and James (Summer) Lang of North Liberty, IA; grandchildren Joshua (Liz) Kublie, AJ Kublie, Duncan Grudzina, Sophia Grudzina, Juliana Grudzina, Brynn Grudzina, Madyson Lang (Joshua Kennedy), Rose Happ, Devin Anderson, and Peyton Anderson; and great-grandchildren Hunter Kublie, Amelia Kublie, Owen Kublie, and Paisley Wells.
Char’s final words, spoken clearly long after she had been able to say any others, were “I love my family.”
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 8 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 2143 Judson Dr, Dubuque, IA, followed by an open house reception at the Luther Manor Communities Clubhouse at 5284 Grand Meadow Dr. in Asbury, IA. Attendees are invited to wear a splash of aqua or teal, Char’s favorite colors.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Live-streaming of Char’s service will be available through her online obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.