Alice R. Kelly, 85, of Dubuque, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Alice was born November 4, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clifford A. and Bess G. Glasson Galliart. On April 16, 1955, she married Richard John Kelly Sr. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He passed away on April 6, 2014.
She was a longtime member of TOPS, was involved in special education, enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, and was an avid collector of Department 56 Snow Villages. She and her husband enjoyed several years of traveling to New Port Richey, Florida, as snow birds.
Survivors include her children, Cathy (Tom) Papenthien, of Ixonia, WI, Kris (Alan) Higgs, of Simpsonville, SC, Tracy Torp, of Iowa City, Richard John (Traci) Kelly, Jr., of Dubuque, Thaddeus “T.J.” Kelly, of Dubuque, Kyle (Juli) Kelly, of Montpellier, France; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Don Galliart, of Mount Pleasant, IA.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and numerous brothers, sisters, and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Camp Albrecht Acres or the Dubuque Packers Special Olympic Team.
A special thank you to Hawkeye Care Center, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Chaplain Claudia Dorsch.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Alice’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.