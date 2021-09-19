Bernard J. Scanlan Telegraph Herald Sep 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Bernard J. Scanlan, 79, of Fennimore, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Fennimore.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Iowa DNR investigating fatal fall at Bellevue State Park As Dubuque readies to start Viking dock project, cruise lines express interest in similar agreements Man arrested after fatal crash near Mineral Point Dubuque Oktoberfest raises stein to 12th year Flashback Friday: Archaeological find uncovered 25 years ago in SW Wisconsin