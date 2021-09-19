FENNIMORE, Wis. — Bernard J. Scanlan, 79, of Fennimore, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Fennimore.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family.

