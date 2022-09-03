Charles E. Cahill, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 to 4 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Margarete Cooke, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Richard G. Dagitz, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: Noon today at the church.
Kenneth L. Flack, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Celebration of life: Noon today at the funeral home.
William H. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Richard Huckstadt, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Judith A. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Patricia A. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Shelly M. Osterndorff, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Daniel G. Rice, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Calvary Community Church, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Linda L. Ruble, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marsha M. Saunders, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Betty J. Sprengelmeyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.