Dorothy L. Bastian, 96, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Dorothy was born August 10, 1925 in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Lucille (Pillard) Linden. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and went on to attend AIB College in Des Moines. In 1951, she married Leddy J. Bastian in St. Catherine’s. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1994. Dorothy was employed in the business office at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 20 years. She was a long-time member of St. Raphael’s Cathedral, and had a special devotion to the rosary. Dorothy volunteered her time at the Dubuque Arboretum and Mercy Hospital. For 40 years, she enjoyed wintering in Florida, where she would craft, play shuffleboard, and teach her Florida friends all the new line-dancing moves she learned in Dubuque. She was an avid traveler, enjoyed hiking with the Mississippi Valley Hiking Club, and attending Swedish Weaving lunches. Dorothy made sure to stay very active, and took her grandchildren hiking, made them walk 18 holes on the golf course, and could out-bike them any day.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Patti (Gary) Schilling, and Leddy Bastian, both of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Alyssa (Robert) Reisen, of Bellevue, Ryan (fiancée Lois Anderson) Schilling, of Cuba City, WI, .Jaime (Levi) Sandoval, of Colorado Springs, CO, Krysta (Devon Foley) Schilling, of Dubuque, and Scot Schilling, of Fountain, CO; her great-grandchildren Holden and Taelyn Reisen, Ryker Schilling, Camilla & Brinley Sandoval, and two more on the way.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers, Ralph, Merlin, Charles, John, and Gene Linden.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Fire Department and Police for their assistance, and Dr. Joseph Compton for his care.
