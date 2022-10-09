DURANGO, Iowa — Marly Schilling, 65, of Durango, Iowa passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2022, at home.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Marly was born on January 11th, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of John and Arlene (Scherrer) Altman. She graduated from West Dubuque High School in 1975 and attended college at NICC where she earned her degree. She worked in banking and later worked at the Friedman Group for 17 years until her retirement in 2021.
On June 14th, 1975, she married Rick Schilling at St. Paul’s Church in Worthington, Iowa. Marly was an unbelievable strong, hardworking, determined and caring person; she was outgoing and funny. Her family was everything to her; she welcomed many friends into her life and her home. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Rick; her son Wes (Jenni) Schilling; and her grandchildren Ava and Brayden Schilling; along with her sister Anne Ruden; her brother Mike Altman; brothers-in-law Roger Heiderscheit, Dennis “Dink” Schilling, Gary (Deb) Schilling, Al (Kay) Schilling, Wayne (Jean) Schilling; sisters-in-law Jeanine (Dave) Loeffelholz, Linda (Joe) Dunkel; nephews Adam Ruden, Chad Heiderscheit and Chris Heiderscheit; and a niece Michelle Baack.
Marly was preceded in death by her father John; her sister Mary and her daughter Stephanie.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all wonderful care they gave to Marly.
