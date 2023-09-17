Joyce (McWilliams) Connors, 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Joyce was born May 5, 1946, in Cuba City, WI, the third of five children of Dominic J. and Mary Louise (Richardson) McWilliams. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Cuba City High School, where she was Senior Class President. She moved to Dubuque when she was 19 years old and worked at John Deere Dubuque Works where she met Tom Connors. They married on June 24, 1967. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom for many years, raising the children, running the household and volunteering at her church, the kids’ school and the Dubuque community. About the time Joyce turned 40 she decided to go to college. She enrolled at Clarke University where she obtained a Bachelor of Psychology. Upon graduation, Joyce was hired to develop a domestic violence prevention program in Galena, IL. A year later she was hired by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque where she provided unplanned pregnancy counseling to teenagers and was promoted to Director of the Adoption Program. In 2004, Joyce was named as the first Director of the newly created Office for Protection of Children. She retired in 2007. In 2001, Joyce was first elected to the Dubuque City Council, representing Ward 3, where she served for 16 years. She prided herself on being a good listener and very approachable. Service to others was always an important component in Joyce’s life; as a volunteer, a counselor, and as an elected official.
Joyce was a member of Cathedral of St. Raphael, Rotary Club of Dubuque, and was inducted to the Dubuque County Democratic Party Hall of Fame. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, and hanging out with her girlfriends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Tom of Dubuque; her four children and eight grandchildren, Paula (Paul Opperman) Connors of Dubuque; Jill (Rob Reinert) Connors of Dubuque and their children, Cecilia Fernandes, Violet Fernandes, Nicholas Reinert, and Aubrey Reinert; Jennifer C. Hill of Chicago, IL and her son, Parker Hill; and Michael D. (Amy) Connors of Evansville, WI and their children, Hailey Connors, Biz Connors, and Tim Connors; four siblings, Ruth Ann (Bob) Summers of Cuba City, Marie McWilliams of Platteville, WI, Kenneth McWilliams of Cuba City, WI, and James (Donna) McWilliams of Hastings, MN, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic McWilliams and Louise and Leonard Rupp; one sister-in-law, Carol McWilliams, and two nephews, Rick Flint and Alan Flint.
Joyce asked that any man reading this obituary please buy flowers for a special woman in his life.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the care team at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joyce’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.