Joyce (McWilliams) Connors, 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

