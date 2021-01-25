FARLEY, Iowa — Brittney L. Duschner-Haferman, 30, and her unborn baby boy, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, January 22, 2021, at her home in Farley, Iowa.
Due to Covid, private services will be Wednesday and Thursday at Reiff Funeral home in Farley, IA. with Bishop Paul Leatham presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley.
Brittney was born June 3, 1990, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Eugene “Gene” and Connie (Gloeckner) Duschner. She was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. Brittney graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, Magna Cum Laude. She went on to teach at Lincoln Elementary in Dubuque and Lake Mills School in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. She recently moved back to the Farley area and began working at Sedgwick in Dubuque.
Brittney had a zest for life and a smile that could light up the room. She had a free spirit and was a child at heart and thrived to make a difference to others.
She was a devoted aunt, with her favorite pastime being spent with her nieces and nephews. She was the super aunt and had an inseparable bond with her mother!
Her hobbies included Snapchat, watching cooking shows, playing games, and her Dalmatian Izzy, her spirit animal, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her parents, Connie and Gene Duschner, of Farley; four siblings, Kristen (Brian) Wernke, of Farley, and their children, Brayden, Brynnleigh, Brooklynne, and Brevyn, Josh (Kelly) Duschner, of Dubuque, and their children, Kylie and Kyrah, Stacey (Agustin) Cervantes and their children, Cooper, Evanie, and Woodley, Jessalyn (Adam) Reuter, of Farley, and son Huxley; Maternal Grandmother, Joan (Miller) Gloeckner, of Placid, IA; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her former husband, Cory Haferman, step-son Paxton, and his extended family.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Jayme B. Duschner, on August 9, 1988; Paternal grandparents, Ben and Dorothy (Klaren) Duschner; Maternal grandfather, Clarence “Woody” Gloeckner; and cousin, Damien M. Gloeckner, on March 18, 1988.
Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home; ATTN: Brittney Duschner-Haferman, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Video Tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.