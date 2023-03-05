Carol Ann Ernst, 73, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 2, 2023 at Bethany Home following a battle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia.

After her husband Gary passed and her illness worsened, she wished for Laughter. In honor of Mom’s wish, we are having a true Celebration of Life. All friends and family of Gary and Carol Ernst are invited to a Catholic ceremony at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8th. Following the service, you are invited to a Celebration of Life for Carol from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Happy’s Place in Key West. Private entombment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

