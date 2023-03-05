Carol Ann Ernst, 73, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 2, 2023 at Bethany Home following a battle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia.
After her husband Gary passed and her illness worsened, she wished for Laughter. In honor of Mom’s wish, we are having a true Celebration of Life. All friends and family of Gary and Carol Ernst are invited to a Catholic ceremony at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8th. Following the service, you are invited to a Celebration of Life for Carol from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Happy’s Place in Key West. Private entombment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Carol was born December 10, 1949, in Maquoketa, Iowa daughter of Orville and Marie (Ryan) Manderscheid. She graduated from Walhert High School in 1968.
She married Gary Ernst the love of her life on July 25, 1970 at St. Theresa’s Church in LaMotte. They started their married life in Dubuque. A few years later they left Dubuque and purchased a farm near Placid where they made life friends. There Carol was busy painting fences and planting flowers. She loved country dancing and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol worked at Dupaco Credit Union, retiring in 2008 after 37 years of service. Her time at Dupaco is where she made another group of lifelong friends. The girls from Dupaco were a second family to her. She always looked forward to their nights out.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Richard) Ehrlich, of Dubuque, their children: Ava Swenson, Charles Swenson, Henry Ehrlich and Liv Ehrlich. Her son Brian (Jennifer) Ernst, of Epworth, and their children: Zach Willenborg, Kinze Ernst and Riley Ernst. Her mother-in-law Olivia Ernst; siblings, Roger (Judy) Manderscheid, and Duane (Mary) Manderscheid, brother and sisters-in-law Judy Manderscheid, Ann Manderscheid, Elaine (Bill) Vandermeulen, Diane (Len) Kotz, Dale (Carla) Ernst, Steve (Gale) Ernst, Carla Chumbley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, father Orville and mother Marie Manderscheid, sister Ardis Cobar, brothers Eldon Manderscheid, Gerald Manderscheid, and Glen Manderscheid, father-in-law Carl Ernst and a nephew Bill Vandermeulen.
No memorial will be set up. If you would like to make a donation please send to an organization or benefit that you feel strongly about. Thank you for your love and prayers.
