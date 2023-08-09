Joyce M. Weidenbacher, 89, of Dubuque, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
The Funeral Service for Joyce will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel with Pastor Jack Fish officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Joyce was born December 27, 1933, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Clarence and Pearl Fuller Urban. On March 27, 1952, she married Albertus G. “Al” Weidenbacher in St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Dubuque. Their marriage was later blessed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Al died on August 20, 2019.
Joyce worked at the Triangle Cafe for 17 years, Maidrite for five years, and then at Midway Motor Lodge for 14 years. She also worked at Timmerman’s, and Diamond’s Cafe. She volunteered at the Rescue Mission.
She was originally from the Flats, and she would always say that the best people are from over the tracks, especially the Flats picnics on city island. She loved going on picnics with family and enjoyed bus trips to Branson, MO, dancing, and going to the catfish festival and Jazz festivals.
Survivors include four daughters, Vickie (Jim) Metz of Dubuque, Rhonda (Kenny) Norpel of Dubuque, Linda (Tong) Chong of East Dubuque, IL, and Pam Reding of Dubuque; four sons, Tom (Becky) Weidenbacher, Ronnie Weidenbacher, and Albert (Amy) Weidenbacher, all of Dubuque, and David (Dana) Weidenbacher of Cedar Falls, IA; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Lyons of Rockford, IL, and Dixie Bennett of Dubuque; and one sister-in-law, Sheila Urban.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Rick, two grandsons, Eric Metz, and Collin Weidenbacher; daughter-in-law, Barb Weidenbacher; six sisters, Sue Shaffer, Ruth Ann Walton, Colleen Urban, Jackie Aldeman, Rhonda Donath, and Gloria “Patricia” Lieb, and four brothers, Jim Garry, Bill, and Larry.
A special thank you to the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital fifth floor staff and her Arbor Oaks church family especially Pastor Jack and Nancy Fish.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joyce's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.