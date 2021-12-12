Violet B. Dietz Telegraph Herald guest866 Dec 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Violet B. Dietz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Violet B. Dietz, 99, of Dubuque, formerly of Milwaukee, Wis., died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Valhalla Cemetery in Milwaukee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today New lawsuit alleges abuse from priest in Archdiocese of Dubuque Dog breeder threatens to sue Platteville over permit issue 2 years after purchase of downtown building, 2 major Dubuque companies settling in Man accused of using meth in presence of child in Dubuque Police: Dubuque woman sets clothes on fire to 'get even'