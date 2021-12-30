Rita L. Brown, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Mary L. Davis, Delmar, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Delmar.
Richard J. Davison, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Merton B. Deiter, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Delores C. Eggers, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 1:30 p.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Eldon B. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Korey J. Hutzell, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Christina M. Kintzle, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church.
Sharon Koeller, Madison, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, Wis.
Robert A. Meyers, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Dwain M. Michels, Preston, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Linda D. Schmit, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Barbara A. Teutschmann, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel Vandermillen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.