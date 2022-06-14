Sister Catherine Dominick, BVM (Michael Ann), 93, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Mask are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Catherine was an elementary teacher at Sacred Heart in Maquoketa, Iowa, and a cook at St. Patrick in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She also taught in elementary schools in Clinton, Iowa; Chicago; and Clarksdale, Miss. She worked as a secretary for an insurance company and as a coordinator for the hospital accreditation commission in Chicago and as a cook in East Moline, Ill.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Chicago to Thomas and Mary (Houlihan) Dominick. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1948, from Our Lady of Angels Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John “Jack” and Thomas Dominick; and sisters: Bernadette and Therese Dominick, Agnes Keller, and Regina and Joan Dominick. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.
