Imelda I. (Wunderlich /Brimeyer) Rife, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 9th, 2022, at Luther Manor Garden Meadows.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale where a funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. with Deacon John Stireman officiating. Committal prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 14th, 2022, at Linwood Cemetery with Fr. Steve Garner officiating.
Imelda was born on February 22, 1940 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Oran and Eleanor (Schmid) Wunderlich. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She married Donald Brimeyer and he preceded her in death; she later married William Rife and he also preceded her in death.
Imelda worked at various businesses, which include Walmart, Mario’s Italian restaurant, Apple River Chemical plant & A.Y. McDonalds Manufacturing.
She was a member of the Bowling Association, Rec Volleyball, and Alpine Tennis Club; volunteered at Grand Opera House and Bell Tower, Colts Drum and Bugle & Junior Sing Out.
She loved to take her grandkids to Galena Candy Kitchen, hanging out at the casinos, enjoyed spending time with her dogs and playing the piano. Loved visiting her niece Rachel Page in Canada and helping with Shenanigans Veterans Freedom Center benefits.
Survivors include her children: Gail (Dan) Kuhle, Jan (Randy Robey) Brimeyer, Jerry “Sliver” (Gail) Brimeyer, Gary (Lynn) Brimeyer, Jo Lynn (Eric) Pike and John (Danielle) Brimeyer. Her grandchildren: Jennifer (Isaiah McGee) Kuhle, Nicholas Kuhle, Kimberly (Chris) Reisetter, Alex Neisewander, Maloree Brimeyer, Chance Brimeyer, Josh (Kerry) Brimeyer, Shelby (Riley) Duehr, Sami Jo (Jonathan) Gentry, Austin Peter, Madalyn Peter, Tyler Pike, Aiden Pike, Olivia Brimeyer Conner Brimeyer and Ella Brimeyer; along with eleven great grandchildren and her sister Lee (Bill) Latham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Donald Brimeyer & William Rife; mother & father-in-law Gladys & Edward Brimeyer; her brother, Rann Wunderlich; her sister, Janann (Wunderlich) Page and a brother-in-law Benoit Page.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque & the staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows with a special thank you to Rena and Connie for all the wonderful care, kindness and compassion.