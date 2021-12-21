FENNIMORE, Wis. — Catherine E. Klaas, 96, of Fennimore, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore. Burial will be in the St. Clement Catholic Church Cemetery in Lancaster.

Tags

Recommended for you