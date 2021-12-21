Catherine E. Klaas Telegraph Herald Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Catherine E. Klaas, 96, of Fennimore, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore. Burial will be in the St. Clement Catholic Church Cemetery in Lancaster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-countu-wis Burial Catholic Church Worship Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime salon owner readies for retirement, but new owners to take over Book research uncovers oddball occurrences in Dubuque area in late 1970s Dubuque County garage fire causes $25,000 in damage Authorities: Intoxicated driver injured in rollover crash in Grant County Bell ringer overcomes challenges, brings joy to holiday season