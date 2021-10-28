Kathryn L. Miller, 70, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Dubuque Shooting Society, where a celebration of life will follow until 5 p.m.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

