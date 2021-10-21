Joan T. Willenborg, 81, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Church of the Resurrection.

