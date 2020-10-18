Kevin M. Vaughn, age 58, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on Oct. 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, in the loving arms of his wife, Kathy.
To honor Kevin’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road in Dubuque. Full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League at 1 p.m., followed by a prayer and remembrance moment.
Kevin was born on Dec. 14, 1961, in Dubuque, a son to Jay and Norma (Nurre) Vaughn. Kevin proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps before beginning his career as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, boating and gardening in his free time and was always trying to keep a smile on the faces of those he loved. We will miss him dearly and trust that the Lord will keep him safe in His loving arms until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Kevin include his loving wife of 35 years, Katherine “Kathy” Vaughn, Dubuque; his son, Kevin Michael Vaughn, Dubuque; his mother, Norma (Dale Budde) Vaughn, Dubuque; his siblings, Ron “R.V.” (Shirley) Vaughn, Dubuque, and Laura Christensen, Minneapolis; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Naumann, Dubuque; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Schneider, Hazel Green, WI, Eugene (Sherri) Naumann, Hanover, IL, Marvin (Michelle) Naumann, Baltimore, Mike (Karri) Naumann, Orlando, FL, Dave (Julie) Naumann, Dubuque, Randy (Amy) Naumann, Peosta, IA, and Janet Naumann, Cedar Rapids, IA; special family members, Fran “Henry” (Arleen) Ouderkirk, Durango, IA; along with numerous other extended family, friends and neighbors.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Jay Vaughn; his father-in-law, Gerald Naumann; and his brother-in-law, Steve Schneider.
Kevin’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa for all of their professional and compassionate care of Kevin and his family. Also, a very sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of our family and friends who have helped us navigate these most difficult days.
