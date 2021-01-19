Susan Besser, of Dubuque, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque.
She was born August 10, 1973, in Phoenix, AZ, the biological daughter of Jackie Lewelling and the adoptive daughter of Fream and Rhonda Besser.
Survivors include mother, Rhonda Basham, Dubuque; sisters, Julie Lewelling, Zanesville, OH, Lynn Besser, Edwards, MO; and step-sister, Crystal Lewelling. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her adoptive and biological fathers, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cozy Corners Adult Day Care, 2025 Radford Rd., Dubuque.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Dubuque Fire Dept., Mercy Hospital and to everyone for their prayers.
Time to put your wings on and fly away with your contagious smile.
“Could be!!”