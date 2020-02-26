STERLING, Ill. — Nancy L. Gibson, age 81, of Sterling, IL, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, surrounded by her children.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A family graveside memorial service will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Hanover, IL. Family and friends are invited to share in Nancy’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Nancy was born on August 10, 1938, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Dottie (Ohda) Stoudt. She grew up in Sterling, and attended Sterling High School. She married Samuel Gibson on February 14, 1957. Together they had five children and celebrated many years of marriage. They enjoyed travel, fishing and golf, before Sam’s passing.
Nancy retired from Lawrence Brothers Hardware Company, in Sterling, and later worked at the Hanover VFW. In her free time, she enjoyed time spent with her dogs. An accomplished artist, she painted beautiful sceneries and landscapes, and loved to watch and learn from Bob Ross. She also treasured her trips to the Diamond Jo Casino with her dear friend Jo Invergo! More than anything though, she adored her family. In their eyes, she was “Superwoman.” If you were in need, she found a way to get it done — no questions asked.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her children, Mike (Glenda) Gibson, of Sterling, IL, Marty (Gina Kennedy) Gibson, of Hanover, IL, Debi (Jon) Kelly, of Dubuque, IA, Sheri Albers, of Flowery Branch, GA, and Les (Kim) Gibson, of Sterling, IL; grandchildren, Colin, Daniel, Auston, Britt, Cole, Ian, Darby, Delaney, Finn, Aidan and Noah; great-grandchildren, William, Hazel, Maverick and Liam; two brothers; and three sisters; as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Sam; parents, Leroy and Dottie; and two brothers.