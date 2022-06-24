EPWORTH, Iowa — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Pins, 86, of Epworth, Iowa passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a family prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. A CDA Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. There will be no public visitation prior to the services on Saturday.
Services for Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Elizabeth was born December 23, 1935 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Herbert and Isabelle (Riniker) Brimeyer. She received her 13 years of education at St. Columbkille’s Catholic School in Dubuque, Iowa. On November 24, 1955 she was united in marriage to Clement Pins at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. The couple farmed in the Bankston area. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Pastorate from 1982-2018.
She was a member of St. Clements Parish in Bankston, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, she was the founder of the Bankston 4-H Congenial Girls. Betty was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2014 at the Iowa State Fair. She loved to read, crochet and bake.
She is survived by her husband, Clement Pins of Epworth, IA; six children, Debra (Fred) Smith of Luana, IA, Daniel (Debbie) Pins of Imboden, AR, Leo (Rose) Pins of Bankston, IA, Lois (Jim) Conzett of Dubuque, IA, Rosemarie (Brian) Hermsen of New Vienna, IA, and Ranee (Rick) Kruse of Earlville, IA; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren; one brother Herbert (Rosie) Brimeyer of Dubuque, IA; two sisters, Janet Reiss of St. Catherine, IA, and Barb Kramer of North Liberty, IA; her in-laws, Larry Powers of Dubuque, IA, Mary Jane Kluesner of Dyersville, Ambrose and Duanne Pins of Epworth, Eileen Pins of Asbury, Iowa, and Ann Johnson of Sherrill, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter; great grandsons, Kinnick Marks and William Fleming; 5 sisters, Mary (Clete) Simon, Florance (LaVern) Simon, Anna Mae Powers, Margaret Brimeyer, Helen Brimeyer; 4 brothers, Joseph Brimeyer, William (Beverly) Brimeyer, Richard (Sue) Brimeyer, and Paul (Kay) Brimeyer; Lyle Kramer, Sylvester (Rosemary) Pins, Francis Kluesner, Germaine Pins and Merlin Johnson.
An online video may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
