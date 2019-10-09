EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Joan M. Thompson, age 72, of East Dubuque, Ill., completed her earthly journey on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
To honor Joan’s life, a celebration of life will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Joan was born on September 10, 1947, in Hazel Green, Wis., a daughter to Carl and Kathleen (Ryan) Montgomery. Joan was raised in Galena, Ill., and went on to spend her later years in East Dubuque. She was blessed with 33 wonderful years together with her husband, Jim “Boar” Thompson, and the two made the most of each day they were given.
Joan was a CNA who worked with both Finley and Mercy Home Care, but primarily intended on sharing her abilities with her grandson at home. She was a genuinely kind woman who loved her grandkids, appreciated her flower gardens and always enjoyed her time with the Red Hat Ladies. We will miss her sweet and tender soul and never forget the generous example she set along the way.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Joan include her loving husband of 33 years, Jim “Boar” Thompson, of East Dubuque; her three adored daughters, Jean VanBlaracom, of Monks Corner, S.C., Karla (Donny) Kass, of Cumming, Ga., and Tamara (Tim) Freisinger, of East Dubuque; her six grandchildren; her great-grandson; her siblings, Carl Montgomery Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla., Sandra (Donnie) Weinen, of Elizabeth, Ill., Paula (Mike) Steiger, of Waunakee, Wis., and Kirk (Renee) Montgomery, of Mesa, Ariz.; and her dear friends and neighbors, Nancy and Deb; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Delores Montgomery.
Joan’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne for all of their professional care and support.
