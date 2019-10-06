Serena “June” Frederick, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. June deeded her body to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; sons, Scott (Kelly) Frederick, of Cedar Rapids, and Brian Frederick, of Waterloo; brother, Keith (Holly) Paige, of Dubuque; sister, Lana (Dan) Lester, of Dubuque; and six grandchildren, Samantha, Shelby, Korey, Cameron, Branden, and Mackenzie.
June was born on May 26, 1942, in Cedar Rapids. She was a creative artist known for her painted antique saw blades, clay figurines, jewelry, and oil paintings. June enjoyed seeing her customers at area craft shows where she displayed her work. She was also a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Hiawatha.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Paige; mother, Alvina (Wold) Paige; stepmother, Virginia Paige; and step-sister, Sharon Krohn; and an infant daughter, Krista.
Memorials are suggested to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
