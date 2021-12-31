GALENA, Ill. — Jerome W. “Jerry” Vondran, 93, of Galena, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

A private wake will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Galena, where services will follow.

Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.

