Dorothy “Dottie” Henry, 92, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sunnycrest Manor, with family by her side.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, and from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Friday prior to services.
Dottie was born October 25, 1927, in Dubuque, daughter of Emmett and Lucille (May) McGovern. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, she worked at “The Telephone Company” in Dubuque.
She married Wilfred Joseph Wieser and had nine children together. She was a mother and homemaker for many years.
She later worked at John Deere for seven years.
In March of 1975, she married Lyle Francis Henry. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2012.
Dottie enjoyed reading, horseback riding, bowling, bingo and talking (arguing) politics with whoever would dare! She was also an avid card player. She was a longtime member of the Tri-State Saddle Club and the Dubuque Women’s Bowling Association.
She is survived by five daughters, Sue (Lonnie) Cox, of Canadian, TX, Deb (Rick) Henry, of Carroll, IA, Linda (Joe) Gammon, of Sante Fe, NM, Jan (Dennis) Dodson, of Poolville, TX, and Sally Culbertson, of North Carolina; three sons, Jeff (Joan) Wieser, of White Bear Lake, MN, Jay (Carla) Wieser, of Dubuque, and Scott Wieser, of Iowa City, IA; stepchildren, Linda Droessler, of New York, Rod (Nancy) Henry, of Dubuque, Sue (Charlie) Ruff, of Dubuque, Joe (Tammy) Henry, of Dubuque, Mark Henry, of Dubuque, and Patty (Barry) Walen, of Dubuque.
She is also survived by her sister, Cheryl (Bob) McGovern, of Verona, WI; brother, Pat (Joan) McGovern, of Berlin, MD; many grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren; many other relatives; and a special friend, Clarence “CJ” Adams, of Dubquue.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Wilfed Wieser; son, Gerald Wieser; stepson, Scott Henry; grandson, Jed R. Henry; and brothers, Robert, Louis “Bill” and Shirley, and Fr. Gerald McGovern.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Sunnycrest Manor for the excellent care she received by the staff; also to the Hospice of Dubuque for the comforting help given Dottie while finishing her journey on this earth.