Robert A. Biermann, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Dorene D. Bradley, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Bart A. Kitelinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Elmer C. Klar, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Rick Klinkhammer, Balltown, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Balltown Lion’s Pavilion.
Barbara A. Lane, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Services: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Philip R. Love, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Phyllis L. Naumann, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, St. Anthony’s Church, Dubuque.
Fred Oomens, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Broske Center, Platteville.
Frederick I. Phelps, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, First Congregational Church, McGregor, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert J. Grass-Schubert, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
V. Jean Tregloan, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg.
Thomas M. Zeeh, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.