Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Jeffery J. Bahl, Fort Myers, Fla. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Church of the Resurrection.

