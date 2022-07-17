BAILEY, Colo. — Marc Allen Suchanek, 61, of Bailey, Colorado, passed away July 11, after an unexpected three month battle with pancreatic cancer. Just like all experiences in life, Marc managed his illness with strength, in order to spend as much time with his family as possible. In his final weeks, he was surrounded by love.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday July 19th, 2022, at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Marc grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, where he met his wife and life partner Nancy Clendenen. Marc was a man of many trades. He graduated with an associate degree in Construction Management. He spent most of his career as a Local 89 Ironworker, but he also found a passion for truck driving as a dairy farm milk hauler and a tow truck driver.
Marc made two beautiful homes during his lifetime- one in Iowa and one in Colorado. Marc and his wife Nancy raised a family of five loving children across both states. In his free time, Marc enjoyed fishing, boating, sightseeing on his motorcycle, jamming out with his family, and watching his favorite sports teams the Denver Broncos and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Marc lived each day teaching the value of hard work and counting on your family.
Marc is survived by his wife, Nancy of Colorado; his five children, Tim (Bri) Suchanek of Iowa, Nick (Allison) Suchanek of Minnesota, Brittany Suchanek of Iowa, Kayla “Percy” (Avery) Suchanek of Colorado, and Emily Suchanek of Colorado; as well as his four grandchildren of Tim and Bri Suchanek; Kendal, Payton, Angelina, and Zoey Suchanek; his three siblings; Lynn (Dave) Nagel, Sandy Hefel, and Brian (Lisa) Suchanek, all of Iowa; and lastly his two dogs, Luna and Sammy.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Collette Suchanek.
