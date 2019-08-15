BANKSTON, Iowa — Lisa L. Seymour, 54, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her home in rural Bankston, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Friends and relatives of Lisa may call from 3 to 8 p.m. today at the Reiff Funeral Home, in Farley, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Services for Lisa will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Clements Catholic Church, in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston.
Lisa was born November 6, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a 1983 graduate of Western Dubuque High School. She then attended NICC where she received her Dental Assistant degree. On June 28, 1986, she was united in marriage to James Seymour at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. She was employed at the Rockdale Dental Center in Dubuque for 13 years before becoming a stay at home mom. In 1990 they had a daughter Samantha and in 1996 they had a 2nd daughter, McKayla. In 2014, Lisa finally got her boy in the form of a son-in-law, Pat Ryan. The joy of her life were her two grandchildren, Scarlett and James.
In 2012, Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer; she fought a very long and courageous battle.
She is survived by her husband, James Seymour, of Bankston, IA; two daughters, Samantha (Pat) Ryan, of Bernard, IA and McKayla, of Des Moines, IA; two grandchildren, Scarlett and James Ryan; a sister, Beth (Brian) Bries, of Farley, IA, and a brother, Bryan (Cheryl) Thurm, of Platteville, WI; and the whole Seymour Family.
The family would like to thank anyone that helped them in any way through this journey in Lisa’s life — God grant her serenity now.
