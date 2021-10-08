PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Irene M. Timmerman, 92, of Platteville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.

Tags

Recommended for you