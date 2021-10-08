Irene M. Timmerman Telegraph Herald Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Irene M. Timmerman, 92, of Platteville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today